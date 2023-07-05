e.Republic Senior Vice President Teri Takai Receives Public Safety Leadership Award
Public service trailblazer recognized for her significant contributions to the advancement of broadband communications for public safetySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- e.Republic is excited to announce that Teri Takai, Senior Vice President of the Center for Digital Government, has been awarded the prestigious Chief Harlin R. McEwen Public Safety Broadband Communications Award for her remarkable leadership and significant contributions to the advancement of broadband communications for public safety.
The award was presented by Chief Harlin R. McEwen (ret.) and leaders of the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) during the 5x5: The Public Safety Innovation Summit.
This national conference serves as a collaborative platform for technologists, researchers, developers, and public safety personnel to exchange innovative solutions and ideas to advance public safety communications.
The award was established to honor Chief McEwen's influential role in the creation of FirstNet, the nationwide public safety broadband network, and is given to an individual who demonstrates the spirit of service, commitment, and dedication to advancing communications for first responders.
“It is truly an honor to receive this award,” said Takai. “Every day first responders run toward danger. Their life-saving mission is admirable, and reliable communications should be one of the basic foundations that assists them with their mission. The FirstNet Authority is making this a reality for public safety agencies nationwide, and I am proud to have played a part in this historic journey.”
Takai has had a trailblazing and impactful career in public service. She served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the State of Michigan, the State of California and the U.S. Department of Defense, marking her as the first woman appointed to this role.
“Teri Takai’s strong leadership guided the FirstNet Authority Board in moments that were pivotal to the success of FirstNet,” said FirstNet Authority Board Chair and Fire Chief Richard Carrizzo. “Her strategic expertise in government IT and management helped guide the FirstNet Authority through critical milestones—from the award of the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network contract to the initial deployment of FirstNet. We would not be where we are today without her extraordinary service. Teri was instrumental in bringing public safety’s vision to life.”
In 2012, the US Secretary of Commerce appointed Takai to serve on the inaugural FirstNet Authority Board. The board was responsible for establishing FirstNet, the nationwide public safety broadband network (NPSBN). Takai went on to become the Board’s longest serving member, playing a critical role in governance, personnel, and public safety advocacy committees until 2019.
Before her tenure as Michigan's CIO, Takai served Ford Motor Company for 30 years in various roles, including global application development and information technology strategic planning.
Today, Takai is Senior Vice President of the Center for Digital Government, a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government. The Center for Digital Government is a division of e.Republic.
About e.Republic
e.Republic is the nation’s leading data, media and events company focused on state and local government and education, engaging leaders through print, digital, and event platforms. Visit https://www.erepublic.com/
About the First Responder Network Authority
The FirstNet Authority is an independent entity within the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Created in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. Learn more at https://firstnet.gov/newsroom/media-kit
