Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the “Meeting”), that was held virtually on June 30, 2023, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.
A total of 118,091,079 common shares representing 60.507% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the six director nominees as follows:
|NOMINEE
|
VOTES
FOR
|
%
FOR
|
VOTES
WITHHELD
|
%
WITHHELD
|Martin Rowley
|97,504,634
|84.540
|17,831,479
|15.460
|Mark Frewin
|104,084,892
|90.245
|11,251,221
|9.755
|Paul Matysek
|97,479,204
|84.518
|17,856,909
|15.482
|Jorge Estepa
|104,110,372
|90.267
|11,225,741
|9.733
|Richard Parkhouse
|108,692,897
|94,240
|6,643,216
|5.760
|Jeremy Hangula
|104,110,372
|90.267
|11,225,741
|9.733
Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors, and the approval of the Company’s Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on June 30, 2023, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website.
For additional information please contact:
Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: jestepa@forsysmetals.com