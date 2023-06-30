Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the “Meeting”), that was held virtually on June 30, 2023, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.



A total of 118,091,079 common shares representing 60.507% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the six director nominees as follows:

NOMINEE VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Martin Rowley 97,504,634 84.540 17,831,479 15.460 Mark Frewin 104,084,892 90.245 11,251,221 9.755 Paul Matysek 97,479,204 84.518 17,856,909 15.482 Jorge Estepa 104,110,372 90.267 11,225,741 9.733 Richard Parkhouse 108,692,897 94,240 6,643,216 5.760 Jeremy Hangula 104,110,372 90.267 11,225,741 9.733



Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors, and the approval of the Company’s Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on June 30, 2023, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website.

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: jestepa@forsysmetals.com