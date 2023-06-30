Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Announces Voting Results for its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2023 annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”).



A total of 40,205,444 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) representing 24.86% of the 161,737,167 issued and outstanding Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee # Votes For %

Votes

For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Total John William Arbuthnot III 39,166,080 97.41% 1,039,364 2.59% 40,205,444 John William Arbuthnot IV 38,801,057 96.35% 1,466,339 3.65% 40,205,444 Nitin Kaushal 38,801,057 96.51% 1,404,387 3.49% 40,205,444 Stuart Starkey 39,187,317 97.47% 1,018,127 2.53% 40,205,444 Hugh Aird 38,499,267 95.76% 1,706,177 4.24% 40,205,444



Shareholders also voted in favour of re-electing the five directors, the reappointment of Baker Tilly HMA LLP as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and approved the unallocated awards under the Company’s amended and restated stock option plan and amended and restated performance and restricted share unit plan.

