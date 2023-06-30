AG Ferguson statement on SCOTUS 303 Creative decision

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson offers the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a step backward in our nation’s progress toward achieving equality for LGBTQ+ Americans. The decision is deeply harmful, full stop. But it also applies to a very narrow group of purely artistic businesses. The vast majority of Washington businesses — selling goods and services other than custom designed products — must still abide by the clear anti-discrimination mandates in our state. If they don’t, my office will take action.”

Anyone who believes they have been the subject of unlawful discrimination can file a complaint in English or Spanish. For assistance filing a complaint in other languages, call 1-800-551-4636.

Ferguson created the Wing Luke Civil Rights Division in 2015 to protect the rights of all Washingtonians by enforcing state and federal anti-discrimination laws. Ferguson named the division for Wing Luke, who served as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Washington in the late 1950s and early 1960s. He went on to become the first person of color elected to the Seattle City Council and the first Asian-American elected to public office in the Pacific Northwest.

