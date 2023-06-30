Governor Abbott Announces Approval For SNAP Benefit Replacements For Motley County

June 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Motley County to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed from severe weather on June 21.

"Tornadoes and severe weather in Motley County earlier this month impacted many Texans in the area, and we appreciate this support as we continue to help these communities recover and rebuild," said Governor Abbott. "Eligible Texans in Motley County can apply for replacement SNAP benefits by dialing 2-1-1 to keep fresh, healthy food on the table."

"Replacement benefits are necessary as Motley County residents recuperate from this destructive weather," said HHSC Chief Program and Services Officer Michelle Alletto. "We hope these replacement food benefits will help provide peace of mind."

Eligible Motley County residents can request replacement food benefits by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option 8, or by downloading Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits) on the HHSC website. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839.

SNAP recipients in Motley County with food lost or destroyed by the storms on June 21 must apply for replacement benefits by July 20. Replacement benefits will be placed on recipients’ Lone Star Cards within two business days. For more information, visit HHSC's Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage.

As several HHSC offices in the area have closed due to severe weather and loss of power, SNAP recipients are encouraged to request benefits by phone or online.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Texas. Those in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or can use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select option 1.