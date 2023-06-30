Organ Stop Pizza Celebrates Christmas in July

Get in the spirit of giving for the Christmas in July Food Drive at Organ Stop Pizza. Inside Organ Stop Pizza by Ivan Martinez Photography Enjoy pizza, appetizers, ice cream and more!

Organ Stop is helping to stock United Food Bank’s shelves. Summer is the hardest time of the year for many individuals and families in Arizona.

We'll deck the Mighty Wurlitzer and walls with a Christmas feel. Jingle all the way to OSP in Mesa and help a worthy cause!” — Jack Barz, co-owner of Organ Stop Pizza

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Organ Stop Pizza is encouraging customers to support United Food Bank and bring in at least two approved "non-perishable" food items, or make a $2.00 cash donation, between July 1 and 31st and receive 10% off their entire kitchen bill that evening while enjoying The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ, and delicious pizzas, pasta, salad and more.One lucky guest will win a free stocking of OSP goodies each evening and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting each Saturday and Sunday in July too.Organ Stop Pizza is located at 1149 East Southern Avenue in Mesa, AZ 85204 (SW corner of Southern/Stapley).Christmas in July is an annual food drive in the summer that aims to help stock United Food Bank’s shelves. Summer is the hardest time of the year for many individuals and families in Arizona. Kids are out of school, meaning parents have the added pressure of providing more food. Temperatures rise, making electric bills higher- forcing families to make tough decisions like choosing between paying bills or paying for food. With your help, we will be able to continue to help our neighbors who struggle daily for food this summer. Because of you, meals will be delivered to senior citizens, fewer children will go to bed hungry, and many parents will worry less.For more information about United Food Bank, visit www.unitedfoodbank.org Organ Stop Pizza co-owner, Jack Barz said "When you drop off donations for this food drive in July you will be able to step out of the triple-digit temps into the spirit of the holidays. We'll deck the Mighty Wurlitzer and walls with a Christmas feel. Jingle all the way to OSP in Mesa and help a worthy cause!"Most needed items are:* Cash Donations * Peanut Butter* Canned Meat * Canned Fruit & Vegetables* Cereal-Whole Grain, Low Sugar* Soup, Stews, Chili, Beans* Milk-Canned/Dried * Rice and PastaPlease, no glass jars, baby food, or opened foodORGAN STOP PIZZAHome of the Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ – Serving the Valley for 50 years. Organ Stop Pizza attracts hundreds of thousands of patrons each year with its theatrical performances complete with dancing cat puppets, disco balls and bubbles. Only one of two "pizza and pipes" concepts left in the US, and songs range from classical music to Disney favorites to pop and rock hits. www.organstoppizza.com Organ Stop Pizza1149 East Southern AvenueMesa, AZ 85204(480) 813-5700

