More info on new courthouse expected by mid-July

What’s the timeline for the new courthouse? Where will it be located? Plumas News reached out to the Judicial Council of California for an update on its plans for the new courthouse to be located in Quincy.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.