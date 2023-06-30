Matilda Cloud Recognized as a Notable Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Midmarket Context Magic Quadrant Report
RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Matilda Cloud, a leading provider in the cloud industry and trusted partner for businesses undergoing digital transformation, is delighted to announce its recognition as a Notable Vendor in the Gartner "Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services."
We believe this recognition amplifies Matilda Cloud's continued commitment to delivering top-tier public cloud IT transformation. "In our opinion, our inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the tireless commitment and innovative spirit of our teams,” asserted Suresh Cheruku, CEO of Matilda Cloud. “Our proven platform and software solutions embody automation and stand as a significant value proposition for our partners, enabling cloud transformations that are precise, efficient, swift, and optimal."
“Our primary focus is on facilitating scalability with proven automation tools for modernization and migration. This strategy has proven instrumental in empowering enterprise and mid-market customers to effectively navigate their applications in the public cloud," expressed Cheruku. Matilda Cloud's integrated software platform provides the most complete IT blueprint in the industry and the fastest cloud-agnostic migration assessment. By leveraging its powerful discovery capabilities, it delivers recommendations and automated solutions to optimize performance, reduce downtime, and significantly cut cloud migration time and infrastructure spending.
Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Matilda Cloud boasts a strong global presence, serving clients across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Pacific. The company's solutions have shown effectiveness across various sectors, including financial, retail, manufacturing, telecommunications, and technology industries, and supports clients from enterprise to mid-market.
Matilda Cloud’s comprehensive suite of solutions includes Rapid Assessment, Matilda Discover, Matilda Migrate, and Matilda Optimize, all of which work in tandem to provide a seamless cloud migration and modernization experience for clients, ensuring optimal performance and cost-efficiency.
It is our view that this recognition from Gartner further cements Matilda Cloud's stature in the market as a dependable partner for digital transformations. Our offerings yield substantial value, with customers reporting a 10-fold decrease in cloud migration time, 80% automation in application modernization and migration, and a 50% reduction in cloud infrastructure costs.
Gartner, Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Published 13 June 2023 By William Maurer, Tobi Bet, Mark Ray.
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Matilda Cloud:
Matilda Cloud delivers an all-encompassing suite of software tools designed to automate and simplify discovery, cloud migration, modernization, and IT operations. Our platform specializes in assessing, migrating, and modernizing existing applications and environments, and focuses on eliminating manual processes. Matilda Cloud’s platform paves the way for a controlled and transparent cloud journey, with a strong emphasis on optimizing costs and resource management. Embodying efficiency and security, our platform adheres to rigorous compliance checks, maintains data security, and aligns with the well-architected frameworks of all major cloud providers.
For more information, visit www.matildacloud.com
