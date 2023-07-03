Forward Thinking Systems Provides Telematics Services to the Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority
EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Thinking Systems has been awarded a telematics contract to provide GPS tracking services for the Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). The contract will support SEPTA’s non-revenue fleet of approximately 700 support vehicles that serve SEPTA’s operations.
Forward Thinking Systems will equip SEPTA with GPS software and hardware to further the district’s efforts to optimize its transportation operations. This technology will allow SEPTA to track its vehicles in real-time, monitor driver behavior, and optimize routing, fuel efficiency, and maintenance scheduling.
“We are very excited to work with the team at the Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority,” says Gil Peters, Director of Government Sales at Forward Thinking Systems. “This is a great opportunity to show how our state-of-the-art GPS tracking tools can provide SEPTA with greater insight into fleet activity for optimizing utilization and improving efficiency.”
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is the nation’s sixth largest transit system, providing service to nearly 4 million people across five counties with connections into New Jersey and Delaware. The SEPTA network of fixed route services include buses, subways, trolleys, trackless trolleys, and Regional Rail, as well as ADA paratransit and Shared Ride programs.
About Forward Thinking Systems (FTS)
Forward Thinking Systems (FTS) specializes in delivering advanced telematics solutions to both public and private sectors for efficient fleet, driver, and asset management. Established in 2005, FTS has empowered numerous clients and agencies with essential tools and data-driven insights for optimized fleet operations. FTS has facilitated seamless access to automated processes for state emissions and compliance solutions, serving a multitude of fleets nationwide.
FTS presents five comprehensive platform offerings — IntelliHub®, Field Warrior®, Route Matrix™, FleetCam®, and DriveShield® — to address diverse challenges in fleet management, asset tracking, ELD compliance, and driver safety across multiple industries on a global scale.
Learn more at ftsgps.com.
Andrew Santosusso
Forward Thinking Systems
email us here