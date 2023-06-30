Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a notice of appeal of the injunction issued by the court in Friends of George, Inc. v. Mulroy. The motion, filed in the Western District of Tennessee, is the first step in appealing the district court’s decision which was issued on June 7, 2023.

“The language defining ‘harmful to minors’ that the court found unconstitutionally vague has appeared in various parts of the Tennessee code for 33 years and is found in other laws that prevent adults from grooming kids with pornography, strip clubs from opening next to schools, and schools from letting kids access pornography on the school internet,” General Skrmetti said. “We’re appealing to ensure Tennessee’s laws continue to protect Tennessee’s kids.”

#PR23-23: TN AG Skrmetti Appeals the District Court Decision in Friends of George, Inc. v. Mulroy