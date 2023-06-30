Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,061 in the last 365 days.

TN AG Skrmetti Appeals the District Court Decision in Friends of George, Inc. v. Mulroy

Friday, June 30, 2023 | 03:16pm

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a notice of appeal of the injunction issued by the court in Friends of George, Inc. v. Mulroy. The motion, filed in the Western District of Tennessee, is the first step in appealing the district court’s decision which was issued on June 7, 2023. 

“The language defining ‘harmful to minors’ that the court found unconstitutionally vague has appeared in various parts of the Tennessee code for 33 years and is found in other laws that prevent adults from grooming kids with pornography, strip clubs from opening next to schools, and schools from letting kids access pornography on the school internet,” General Skrmetti said. “We’re appealing to ensure Tennessee’s laws continue to protect Tennessee’s kids.”

Read the notice in its entirety here. 

###

#PR23-23:  TN AG Skrmetti Appeals the District Court Decision in Friends of George, Inc. v. Mulroy

You just read:

TN AG Skrmetti Appeals the District Court Decision in Friends of George, Inc. v. Mulroy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more