Patient Registry Software Market: Data-Driven Insights for Better Healthcare | CAGR of 9.7%

Patient Registry Software Market1

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Patient Registry Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Conduent, Dacima Software, Elekta, FIGmd, IBM, ImageTrend, IQVIA, McKesson, OpenText, Optum, Ordinal Data, Premier. The patient registry software market was valued at $993.28 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,508.27 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Patient Registry Software Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing emphasis on evidence-based medicine drives the demand for patient registry software, which enables the collection and analysis of large-scale patient data, supporting evidence-based decision-making.

2. The growing need for disease surveillance and monitoring, especially for chronic diseases and rare conditions, fuels the adoption of patient registry software. These registries track and analyze patient outcomes, treatment effectiveness, and disease progression.

3. Patient registry software plays a crucial role in clinical research and post-marketing surveillance by facilitating the collection of real-world data, evaluation of treatment outcomes, and identification of adverse events. The demand for robust data for research purposes drives the adoption of these solutions.

4. Advancements in health information technology, such as EHRs and interoperability standards, enable the integration of patient data into registries, supporting data-driven healthcare decisions.

5. Patient-centered care and precision medicine require the collection and analysis of patient data, which patient registry software enables by aggregating patient-reported outcomes, genetic information, and clinical data, empowering personalized care approaches.



Key Highlights from Patient Registry Software Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Patient Registry Software industry evolution and predictive analysis.



FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Patient Registry Software market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.



Competition – Leading players have been studied from Patient Registry Software Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.



Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Patient Registry Software report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Patient Registry Software Market have also been included in the study.



Patient Registry Software Market Key Players: Conduent, Dacima Software, Elekta, FIGmd, IBM, ImageTrend, IQVIA, McKesson, OpenText, Optum, Ordinal Data, Premier.



Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation by Registry Type: Disease Registry, Health Service Registry, Product Registry



Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation by Software Type: Standalone, Integrated



Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation by Functionality: Population Health Management, Health Information Exchange, Patient Care Management, Medical Research and Clinical Studies, Others



Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation by End User: Hospitals, Government and third party organizations, Pharma, Biotech and Medical Device Companies, Others



