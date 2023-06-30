Personalized Medicine Market: Revolutionizing Healthcare and Driving Growth | CAGR 11.2%

Personalized Medicine Market2

The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Personalized Medicine Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, QIAGEN, Abbvie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Aadi Bioscience, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, ARIEL Precision Medicine, Eli Lilly and Company, GE Healthcare.



Personalized Medicine Market Statistics: The global Personalized Medicine market is estimated to reach $869.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Personalized Medicine Market Growth Drivers:

1. Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics enable targeted therapies and personalized treatment approaches, driving the demand for personalized medicine.

2. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates more precise treatment options, and personalized medicine offers tailored therapies based on individual patient characteristics, improving treatment outcomes and driving market growth.

3. Technological innovations, such as next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics, enhance the capabilities of personalized medicine by enabling comprehensive patient profiling and identification of molecular targets, contributing to market growth.

4. The global shift towards value-based healthcare favors personalized treatments that optimize strategies based on individual patient needs, improving patient satisfaction and healthcare efficiency.

5. Growing demand for targeted therapies replaces traditional approaches with personalized medicine, which provides the necessary tools and strategies for developing and delivering targeted treatments, leading to increased market demand.



The segments and sub-section of Personalized Medicine market is shown below:

By Product: Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Personalized Medicine Diagnostics



By Application: Oncology, Infectious disease, Neurology or Psychiatry, Cardiovascular, Others



By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, QIAGEN, Abbvie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Aadi Bioscience, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, ARIEL Precision Medicine, Eli Lilly and Company, GE Healthcare.



Important years considered in the Personalized Medicine study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Personalized Medicine Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Personalized Medicine Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Personalized Medicine in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Personalized Medicine market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Personalized Medicine market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



