AB337 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-06-30

WISCONSIN, June 30 - An Act to repeal 812.40, 812.405 and 812.42 (2) (b); to renumber and amend 812.39 (1) and 812.39 (2); to amend 812.33 (1), 812.35 (5), 812.35 (6), 812.38 (2), 812.44 (3) and 812.44 (4); and to create 812.39 (1) (a), 812.39 (1) (b), 812.39 (1) (c), 812.39 (2) (b), 812.39 (2m) and 812.395 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the 13-week limit on the garnishment of earnings of certain debtors.