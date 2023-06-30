Submit Release
AB341 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-06-30

WISCONSIN, June 30 - An Act to renumber and amend 115.31 (2g); to amend 115.31 (2r) (a); and to create 48.981 (3d), 115.31 (2g) (c), 115.31 (2r) (c) and 948.098 of the statutes; Relating to: sexual misconduct against a pupil by a school staff member or volunteer and providing a penalty.

