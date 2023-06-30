Submit Release
AB345 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-06-30

WISCONSIN, June 30 - An Act to amend 757.02 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting a judge from seeking or holding a nonjudicial office of public trust while serving in the office to which the judge was elected or appointed.

Status: A - Judiciary

