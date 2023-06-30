Council of Atlantic Premiers launch Fight the Federal Gas Hike campaign

CANADA, June 30 - Today, the Council of Atlantic Premiers launched a new campaign calling on the federal government to rethink the implementation of the Clean Fuel Regulations and work with them to develop a plan to address the disproportionate impacts on Atlantic Canadians.

Starting in July, due to changing federal regulations, Atlantic Canadians will face increases in the cost of gasoline, diesel and other everyday goods. In addition to the carbon tax, the federal government is imposing new Clean Fuel Regulations that will disproportionately increase costs for Atlantic Canadians. Independent regulators in the region have indicated these Clean Fuel Regulations could cost between 4 and 8 cents per litre, and adjustments will be seen at the pumps by July 7, 2023. To be clear, this increase is in addition to the increases expected on July 1, 2023, due to the increasing Carbon Tax.

Atlantic Premiers are all committed to continuing their work to fight climate change – but feel people in their region should only be asked to play an equal part, and an independent report from the Parliamentary Budget officer indicates they will be forced to pay more than Canadians in other parts of the country.

Clean Fuel Regulations, unlike the partial rebates the federal government intends to provide for the increased Carbon Tax, will not be offset. Atlantic Premiers have a responsibility to make sure Atlantic Canadians recognize these are two separate federal government policies, each of which comes with an increased cost implication for consumers.

Premiers are now asking residents of Atlantic Canada to speak up and ask their MPs to reconsider implementing the Clean Fuel Regulations. Residents can visit www.fightthefedhike.ca to send a letter to their MPs and learn more about the expected impact of this new tax on Atlantic Canadians.

The Council’s new campaign, entitled Fight the Federal Gas Hike, launched online today and will run for the month of July.

Quotes:

“The federal Clean Fuel Regulations unfairly affect Atlantic Canadians because of a variety of factors including our limited fuel sources, a lack of major transit systems, our system of trucking in required goods, and residents with less financial flexibility to bear additional costs or make different choices. We need to take immediate action to postpone the effects of these rising costs to give us time to find a balance between moving to net-zero emissions, while also ensuring the people of Atlantic Canada can continue to put food on the table.”

- Hon. Dennis King, Chair of Atlantic Premiers Council and Premier of Prince Edward Island

“Atlantic Canadians are committed to playing an equal part in the fight against climate change, and we are making great strides. As Premiers we have a responsibility to serve the people of our provinces, and it is clear from the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s report that the federal government’s Clean Fuel Regulations disproportionately burden Atlantic Canadians - forcing families and seniors on fixed incomes in our region to pay more than their counterparts across Canada. Once again, we ask the federal government to reconsider its policies that increase costs for Atlantic Canadians.”

– Hon. Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

“Nova Scotians are concerned about the clean fuel regulations. Combined with the carbon tax this will increase the cost of everything – fuel, food, clothing and more. We agree that we need to address climate change but adding more taxes at a time when inflation is high and affordability a concern is just not the right way to do it, especially when many don’t have access to other transit options. We are asking the federal government once again to work with us and not raise the price of everything for Atlantic Canadians.”

– Hon. Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia

“We are committed to finding a balanced approach that addresses climate change while ensuring affordability – but innovation and improved technology are what will get us there, not more taxes. The impact of these additional costs extends beyond the pumps and heating our homes – they affect our grocery bills and the daily necessities we rely on. While the federal carbon tax aims to encourage reduced driving and increased use of public transit, it fails to recognize that many Atlantic Canadians reside in rural communities without access to alternatives. We already really face disproportionate impacts because of our reliance on heating oil, unlike other provinces in Canada.”

– Hon. Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick

Background:

Additional Resources:

Media contacts:

Michelle Stevens, Office of the Premier, Nova Scotia, 902-222-1784

Tyler Campbell, Executive Council, New Brunswick, 506-470-2549

Adam Ross, Office of the Premier, Prince Edward Island, 902-368-4400

Meghan McCabe, Office of the Premier, Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-729-3960