AJR61 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-06-30
News Provided By
June 30, 2023, 20:14 GMT
WISCONSIN, June 30 - Relating to: recognizing June 2023 as LGBTQ Pride Month.
You just read:
AJR61 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-06-30
News Provided By
June 30, 2023, 20:14 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
AB338 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-06-30
AB340 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-06-30View All Stories From This Source