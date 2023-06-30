Submit Release
AB346 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-06-30

WISCONSIN, June 30 - An Act to create 118.07 (6) and 250.04 (15) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring a cold water immersion tub at a youth athletic activity hosted by a public or private school, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab346

