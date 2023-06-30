Carvana Co. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with Losses can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Carvana Co. ("Carvana" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVNA) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors.



On June 24, 2022, after market hours, Barron's published an article which alleged, among other things, that Carvana "was selling cars faster than it could get them registered to their new owners," and had been "issuing multiple temporary license plates from states where it has dealer's licenses, instead of promptly providing permanent ones."

On June 24, 2022, after market hours, Barron’s published an article which alleged, among other things, that Carvana “was selling cars faster than it could get them registered to their new owners,” and had been “issuing multiple temporary license plates from states where it has dealer’s licenses, instead of promptly providing permanent ones.”

On this news, Carvana’s stock fell $6.78, or 21.5%, over the next two trading days to close at $24.74 per share on June 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Carvana faced serious, ongoing issues with documentation, registration, and title with many of its vehicles; (2) as a result, Carvana was issuing unusually frequent temporary plates; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was violating laws and regulations in many existing markets; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana risked its ability to continue business and/or expand its business in existing markets; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was at an increased risk of governmental investigation and action; (6) Carvana was in discussion with state and local authorities regarding the above-stated business tactics and issues; (7) Carvana was facing imminent and ongoing regulatory actions including license suspensions, business cessation, and probation in several states and counties including in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

