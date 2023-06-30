Submit Release
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $1.4 Million For the Three Months March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.4 million, or $30.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.7 million, or $15.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2023 was $798.21, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $850.78 at March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.5 million from $5.1 million a year ago to $5.6 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.5 million from $3.3 million to $3.8 million and gross written premiums increased $25.8 million, moving from $108.1 million to $133.9 million.    Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium remained constant at 64.0%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, operating expenses decreased $0.2 million from $3.0 million to $2.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(unaudited)  
As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022  
            (dollars in thousands)          
                           
                           
                March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022    
Assets                    
                           
    Investments:                
      Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value   $ 125,823       $ 97,646      
      Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value       -         2,708      
    Cash and cash equivalents       20,884         32,212      
    Restricted cash       3,965         3,968      
    Accrued investment income       774         455      
    Premiums receivable       114,782         94,704      
    Deferred insurance premiums       149,651         132,602      
    Reinsurance balances receivable, net       255,430         248,234      
    Deferred policy acquisition costs       4,855         4,029      
    Intangible assets       4,800         4,800      
    Goodwill         33,050         33,050      
    Other assets       4,940         3,978      
      Total Assets     $ 718,954       $ 658,386      
                           
                           
Liabilities and Equity                
                           
  Liabilities:                
    Loss and loss expense reserve     $ 256,497       $ 253,886      
    Deferred commission income       3,374         2,661      
    Unearned premiums       155,846         137,929      
    Ceded premium payable       108,022         88,117      
    Payable to general agents       7,553         5,469      
    Funds withheld       115,637         99,409      
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities       15,709         16,499      
    Notes payable       18,021         18,021      
    Non-owned interest in VIE       300         300      
    Interest payable       496         464      
      Total Liabilities       681,455         622,755      
                           
  Shareholders' Equity:                
    Common shares       4,698         4,698      
    Additional paid-in capital       189,179         189,179      
    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income       (3,802 )       (4,240 )    
    Retained deficit       (158,029 )       (159,459 )    
      Total Shareholders' Equity       32,046         30,178      
    Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries       5,453         5,453      
    Total Equity       37,499         35,631      
                           
                           
      Total Liabilities and Equity     $ 718,954       $ 658,386      
                           
                           
    See Notes to March 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com  
                           



  American Overseas Group Limited  
  Consolidated Statements of Operations  
  (unaudited)  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)  
                           
                           
                    Three Months ended March 31,  
                      2023     2022    
    Revenues                
                           
      Net premiums earned       $ 5,588   $ 5,088    
      Fee income         3,825     3,295    
                           
      Net investment income (expense)         162     (69 )  
      Net realized gains (losses) on investments         412     (11 )  
      Other income         28     841    
                           
                           
        Total revenues         10,015     9,144    
                           
    Expenses                
      Losses and loss adjustment expenses         3,574     3,266    
      Acquisition expenses         1,759     1,698    
      Operating expenses         2,756     3,021    
      Interest expense         496     451    
                           
        Total expenses         8,585     8,436    
                           
                           
  Pre-tax net profit / (loss)       $ 1,430   $ 708    
      Income tax (expense)         -     -    
                           
  Net profit / (loss) before dividends         1,430     708    
      Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary         -     -    
                           
                           
  Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders       $ 1,430   $ 708    
                           
                           
    Net profit / (loss) per common share:              
    Basic           $ 30.44   $ 15.06    
    Diluted             30.44     15.06    
                           
    Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:            
    Basic             46,979     46,979    
    Diluted             46,979     46,979    
                           
  See Notes to March 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com  
                           





   


You just read:

