Governor Abbott Requests SBA Disaster Declaration For Northwest Texas

June 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Northwest Texas communities affected by severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall that began on May 27. If approved, this SBA declaration would make federal assistance available in the form of disaster loans for Potter County and its contiguous counties.



“With severe flooding damaging homes and businesses in Northwest Texas last month, we must utilize every resource available to help Texans recover,” said Governor Abbott. “If approved, this SBA disaster declaration will give Texans access to critical loans they need to continue to rebuild and move forward. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with local partners to ensure that Potter County and surrounding communities meet the eligibility requirements for additional financial assistance.”



If the state’s request is approved, the SBA would provide low-interest loans through its disaster programs to qualifying Texans whose homes and businesses sustained damage during the flooding and severe weather.



Local, state, and federal officials conducted an analysis of damage sustained in impacted communities, which verifies that Potter County meets the federally-required thresholds for SBA assistance. Officials also reviewed disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) surveys.



Following the severe storms and flooding that affected homes, businesses, and the agriculture industry throughout the Panhandle region, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to activate state emergency response resources and increase the readiness level of the Texas State Operations Center to support requests for assistance from local officials. On June 6, the Governor issued a disaster declaration for the Texas Panhandle, High Plains, and South Plains regions impacted by flooding and severe weather.



Read the Governor’s letter.

