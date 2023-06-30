Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market - (USD 15.30 Billion By 2031) Set to Reach New Heights By AMR

The process air segment is the leading application of the Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Compressed air treatment equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality, efficiency, and reliability of compressed air systems in various industries. These systems are designed to remove impurities, moisture, and contaminants from compressed air, protecting downstream equipment and processes. The global compressed air treatment equipment market size was valued at $8.95 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

One of the primary components of compressed air treatment equipment is the air compressor filter. Filters are responsible for removing solid particulate matter such as dust, dirt, and oil from the compressed air stream. By capturing these contaminants, filters prevent damage to pneumatic tools, valves, and other downstream components, ensuring smooth operation and extending their lifespan.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Donaldson Company, Inc.,

Ingersoll-Rand Plc,

Parker Hannifin Corporation,

Mattei,

Mann+Hummel,

Emerson,

Airfilter Engineering,

Alpha Pure,

Metro Air Compressor,

Gardner Denver, Inc,

Brehob Corporation,

Gem Equipments Private Limited,

Central Air Compressor,

Boge Compressors,

Kaeser,

Beko Technologies,

Atlas Copco

Moisture removal is another vital aspect of compressed air treatment. Compressed air dryers are used to eliminate moisture from the air supply, preventing corrosion, equipment malfunction, and compromised product quality. Dryers employ techniques such as refrigeration, adsorption, or membrane separation to achieve the desired level of air dryness.

In addition to filters and dryers, compressed air treatment equipment may also include air regulators. These devices regulate and maintain consistent air pressure within the system, preventing pressure fluctuations that could affect the performance and efficiency of pneumatic equipment and processes.

Furthermore, lubricators are used to introduce controlled amounts of lubricating oil into the compressed air stream. Lubricators ensure proper lubrication of pneumatic tools and components, minimizing friction, wear, and potential damage.

