Raising tigers: How F&G uses tiger muskies in sport fish management

‘The fish of 10,000 casts’

Tiger muskie are not only a resourceful, big-bodied predator; they provide a thrilling angling opportunity for those who seek them out in a handful of fisheries across the state.

“You have to be a pretty hardcore angler to go after tiger muskie,” Jeszke said.

Lakes such as Little Payette Lake, Winchester Lake and Hauser Lake all support populations of tiger muskie and attract die-hard trophy anglers throughout the spring and summer. But even some lowland lakes, such as Lake Lowell in Southwest Idaho and Shepherd Lake in the Panhandle have tiger muskie, and while catch rates are low, they offer anglers a diverse lineup to fish after.

“They’re a super cool fish,” Koenig said. “From a management perspective they can be a beneficial tool when conditions allow. But from an angling perspective, they’re one of the biggest species in the Mountain West and can be the catch of a lifetime for some anglers.”

Catch of a lifetime is accurate. As Jeszke points out, some anglers might go their whole lives trying to land “the fish of 10,000 casts.”

“They’re incredibly hard to catch, and often one of the highlights of many anglers who’ve been lucky enough to reel one in,” Jeszke said.

Edward Kalinowski got to experience the thrill first-hand back in 2013 when he hauled in the (current) state record out of Little Payette Lake. The tiger muskie measured 52.5 inches and tipped the scales at over 44 pounds.

In Lake Lowell, biologist are trying to reduce the numbers of suckers and carp while more or less coexisting with other popular sportfish, like the lake’s largemouth bass and bluegill.

“It’s important that we balance quality fish management with quality fishing opportunities,” Koenig added. “Introducing a large, toothy predator into a prized trophy fishery might cause some anglers concern, so it’s crucial that we study each fishery individually and provide outreach on the role of these fish.”

End of the line

In total, tiger muskie are regularly stocked in about a dozen waters across the state, many of which are known for their bass fishing. And the two, as far as Fish and Game biologists have observed, tend to coexist without muskies noticeably altering the bass populations.

“If, however, tiger muskies start to target bass and other sportfish, it’s a pretty easy decision to get rid of them,” Koenig said. “Tiger muskie are hybrids and because of this, they are sterile.”

Once they’re stocked, tiger muskie populations start dwindling because the possibility of spawning is zero. Fish and Game fish managers point out that if a lake’s tiger muskie run out of available nongame species and turn to gamefish, their impact will be limited by both the availability of the lake’s food and their inability to reproduce.