1319741 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO CELLY NUTRITION CORP.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1319741 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Celly Nutrition Corp. (the “Name Change”) effective June 30, 2023. The board of directors of the Company approved the Name Change, in accordance with the articles of the Company. The Company’s new CUSIP is 150965101 and its new ISIN is CA1509651016.
Shareholders are not required to exchange existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the Company’s new name. The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company’s shareholders and no further action is required by existing shareholders.
About the Company
The Company is an unlisted reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta with no current activities or operations.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer & Director
T: 647-982-2494
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Binyomin Posen
Shareholders are not required to exchange existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the Company’s new name. The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company’s shareholders and no further action is required by existing shareholders.
About the Company
The Company is an unlisted reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta with no current activities or operations.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer & Director
T: 647-982-2494
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Binyomin Posen
1319741 BC Ltd
+1 416-481-2222
email us here