Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size Reach USD 33.16 Billion by 2026 |Top Key Players as -NetApp, Nutanix & Pivot3

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size

Rising awareness of data management , growing focus on VDI & server virtualization and popularity of using IaaS solutions are driving factors of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size Reach USD 33.16 Billion by 2026 | Top Key Players Such as - NetApp, Nutanix & Pivot3." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The hyper-converged infrastructure market size was valued at USD 3.84 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 33.16 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 294 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6055

Rise in requirement for disaster recovery and data protection along with lowered Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) drive the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. However, vendor lock-ins are expected to hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments regarding data center infrastructure present new opportunities for growth.

The hyper-converged infrastructure market segmentation includes component, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into hardware and software. On the basis of application, it is divided into remote office or branch office, virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI), data center consolidation, backup recovery or disaster recovery, critical applications virtualization, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, IT & telecommunications, government, healthcare, manufacturing, energy & utilities, education, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6055

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for nearly half of the total share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2018, and is expected to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to proliferation of data centers across the globe to lower down complexity and enhance scalability. Contrarily, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in cloud migration activities and cost saving benefits.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to increase in digitization and adoption of robust digital transformation strategies. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to implementation in digital workspaces and data center efficiency for reducing operational costs.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6055

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share based on revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to shift toward novel technology that offers cloud-like economics for current data centers without compromising availability, performance, or reliability.

Some of the key market players profiled in the hyper-converged infrastructure market forecast include Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. , Microsoft Corporation , NetApp, Inc. , Nutanix, Inc. , Pivot3 , Scale Computing, and VMware, Inc.

Buy Complete Report (294 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e56dc111982d2f07184229dc42a37e15

Key Findings of the Study:

• By component, the hardware segment dominated the hyper-converged infrastructure market. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the hyper-converged infrastructure industry.

• By application, the data center consolidation segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend in the coming years.

• Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI industry generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, the healthcare sector is expected to witness a considerable hyper-converged infrastructure market growth in the near future.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the coming years in the HCI market.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.