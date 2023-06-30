ARTACOM Exhibition Opens with Visionary Artist Roger Sichel and Friends
The East End’s premiere exhibition of art, performance education will stage enthralling show at Southampton Cultural CenterNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARTACOM Southampton is considered the Hamptons’ most exciting showcase of arts with highlights on education, performance, VR, and new media. Now the East End’s premiere fine arts gallery will host a special reception with Roger Sichel and friends.
On July 2nd from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m., guests will be invited to gather at Southampton Cultural Center for the special exhibition that will highlight 30 artists. Visionary artist Roger Sichel will oversee the soiree where visitors can experience digital, VR, AR displays alongside paintings, sculpture, performance arts and live art all summer long.
ARTACOM is a free to the public donor supported show and accepting donations throughout the Summer. The Southampton Cultural Center is a 501(c)(3) that has the mission of bringing the Arts to All.
Artists include Roger Sichel, Patrick McMullan, Inson Wood, Ray Gross, Don Hershman, John Melillo, Peter Max, Stas Rutkowski, Maxi, Julie O’Brien, Leila Pinto, Cannon Hersey, John Hersey, Howard Kanovitz, Jaxi, Gabe Aiello, DJ Leon, Pamela Lubell and Daria Deshuk. Visit www.artacom.io for a full list of participating artists.
Works Include highlights from Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Alexander Chen, Pino, Felix Mas, Karl Wenig, Marsel Mouly, Patrick Guyton, Peter Max, Andrew Bone, Scott Jacobs, Leblanc Stewart, Anatole Krasnyansy and Edmund Blair Leighton.
The event will take place at Southampton Cultural Center located at 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, NY 11968.
