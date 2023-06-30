'Safety Is Not A Commodity': Ergodyne Bolsters Responsive, Full-Scale Hi-Vis Program With Three New Vests

/EIN News/ -- St Paul, MN., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne, makers of Tenacious Work Gear®, announced the launch of three new hi-vis vests, solidifying its position as a responsive and full-service partner prioritizing worker safety above all else.

"Ostensibly, this launch is about three new hi-vis vest styles commonly requested by worksites," said Tim Gallant, Product Director, Ergodyne. "But on a deeper level, it's a testament to our mission of listening to safety professionals and giving them what they need to ensure the well-being of their teams in the most demanding work environments."

"In a highly commodified category like hi-vis vests, it's crucial to differentiate ourselves by emphasizing the importance of compliance, standards and worksite realities," Gallant continued. "It's sad to say, but we've witnessed the consequences of subpar safety gear, and the hi-vis world is full of bottom-dollar bidders."

Leading the lineup of new hi-vis vests is the GloWear® 8251HDZ-BK Two-Tone Hi-Vis Safety Vest - Type R, Class 2, a premium offering boasting a range of advanced features to ensure optimum safety and efficiency job site.

The GloWear® 8315BA Hi-Vis Breakaway Safety Vest - Type R, Class 3 Vest features a breakaway design to guarantee immediate disconnection when entangled, minimizing the risk of accidents and injuries around machinery and moving parts.

Rounding out the new trio is the GloWear® 8210Z-BK Mesh Hi-Vis Safety Vest - Type R, Class 2, a “great basic black front vest for doing the dirty work,” said Gallant.

Beyond the new vests, Ergodyne provides a responsive, full-scale program designed to assist safety professionals in navigating the complexities of compliance. This holistic approach ensures that Ergodyne's product offering goes beyond gear, empowering safety pros to make informed decisions and prioritize worker safety.

"We're really in the weeds on this stuff down to the last square inch of fabric," said Tom Votel, President/CEO, Ergodyne. "That means supporting our solutions with the expertise we've compiled over the last 40 years and continue to compile every day. As we like to say, "safety is not a commodity.'"

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on job sites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Equipment Storage Systems, SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment

Ergodyne 8002258238 tenaciousnation@ergodyne.com