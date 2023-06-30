Ann Liguori Receives GRACIE AWARD in Manhattan alongside Silver Anniversary of her Foundation Charity Golf Event
Ann Liguori, renowned sports talk show host, journalist, and author received a Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media
I'm thrilled and applaud the Alliance for Women in Media for creating this category and for recognizing and appreciating women in so many areas of the broadcast industry.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Liguori, renowned sports talk show host, journalist, and author, picked up a 'Gracie Award' to add to her trophy case. The Gracie Awards are awards presented by the Alliance for Women in Media to celebrate and honor programming created for women, by women, and about women.
'Talking Golf with Ann Liguori,' heard Sunday mornings, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. EST, on WFAN-NY, won in the 'Talk Show - Sports (Radio - Local, Major Market) category.
The winning entry from her 2022 season featured Ann talking about the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Ann's guest in that show was Christine Brennan of USA Today. Both women shared strong opinions about the controversial topic.
"I'm thrilled to have won a Gracie Award," says Liguori, "and more importantly, is the fact that there is a category for women in sport's broadcasting! I applaud the Alliance for Women in Media for creating this category and for recognizing and appreciating women in so many areas of the broadcast industry."
Ann's 'Talking Golf' show features Ann talking about the top news and issues in golf, and her in-depth interviews with top names, movers and shakers in the sport.
Her book, ‘A Passion for Golf, Celebrity Musings about the Game’ is a collection of these interviews. Ann’s second book, ‘Life Lessons in Golf,’ will be published in the spring of 2024.
Ann was the first female to host a call-in sports talk show on WFAN-NY, the first all-sports radio station. 'Hey Liguori, What's the Story' aired weekly for 25 years. In addition, Ann was the first woman to host a weekly, prime-time show on the Golf Chanel. 'Conversations with Ann Liguori' featured Ann playing golf and walking with A-List celebrities while getting them to share sides of them, seldom heard.
In addition to her work in sports media, Ann hosts a charity golf tournament every year on the East End of Long Island that raises money for cancer research and care. Her 25th Annual Ann Liguori Foundation Charity Golf Classic took place in May at Friar’s Head in Baiting Hollow, New York. St Judes Children’s Research Hospital is the beneficiary this year. The Foundation also supports the Ann Liguori Foundation Sports Media Scholarship, administered by NY-WICI (Women in Communications).
“It was special to be at Friar’s Head for our Silver Anniversary,” says Liguori. “My thanks to all who take part in our efforts and support our important mission every year. Our participants, our amazing group of volunteers and committee members, all contributed to the program’s success.”
Sponsors and donors for this year’s charity golf tournament included ABM, Tommy & Shounda Foster, TaylorMade, Casa de Campo, Dooney & Bourke, EyeKing Eyewear, Ibkul Athleisure Apparel, Imperial Hats, Indigo East End, Nailed Golf: Shelley West, North & West Coast Links Golf Ireland, Peakvision, Tifosi Sunglasses, and TourEdge.
Ann was honored with the ‘Winnie Palmer Award,’ at the MET Golf Writers National Award’s Dinner, in June of 2022, previously awarded to Barbara Nicklaus, Nancy Lopez, Tom Watson, Ernie Els and Gary Player, to name a few.
Ann is the Global Ambassador for IBKUL Athleisure line (www.ibkul.com) and has collaborated on a jewelry line with DUNE JEWELRY called the Hamptons Rope Collection.
