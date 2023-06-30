Pamela Morgan One-Woman Cabaret show “A Singular Sensation” at the Laurie Beechman Theatre
Pamela Morgan brought her one-women cabaret show back to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with a fun night of singing, dancing and laughs for all those who attended.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After three successful shows, renowned lifestyle entertaining expert and cookbook author Pamela Morgan brought her one-women cabaret show back to The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42nd Street, New York City. It was a fun night of singing, dancing and lots of laughs for all those who attended. In addition, Elite Event Producer Hank Stampfl of Revel Rouge appeared as Pamela’s special guest for the evening who surprised guests with a powerful rendition of a song from The Lion King. This was Pamela’s fourth sold out performance of her one-woman show. Pamela teamed up with local cabaret legend Mark Nadler as her director.
Some notable attendees included: Hank Stampfl, Michael Trokel, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Leesa Rowland, Elena Gibbs, Ramona Singer, Luanne de Lesseps, Maribel Lieberman, Noreen Donovan, Alice Lustig, Cheri Kaufman, Sandra Ripert.
Before her exceptional culinary career, it was her dream of performing as a professional dancer and singer that initially brought Pamela to New York from Texas. Pamela toured the country starring in industrial shows written and directed as mini musicals, as well as appeared in national television commercials for Guess Jeans and Dr. Pepper. During that time, Pamela simultaneously began honing her cooking and catering talents at the New York Restaurant School. Her first business, Flavors Catering and Carry-Out, quickly became a neighborhood staple on West 18th Street in Manhattan’s Flatiron district. Counting Martha Stewart Living, HBO, Harry Winston, and Chanel as among some of her regular clientele, it was one of the very first places in NYC to offer an organic salad bar. Pamela also worked as the culinary consultant for the Neiman Marcus food catalogue where she created strategic partnerships with well-known chefs and premier food artisans.
The author of the bestselling cookbook Pamela Morgan’s Flavors (published by Viking Penguin), Pamela has accrued many years of experience catering a variety of affairs, including notable charity events, exclusive dinner parties and weddings.
Featured on the Food Network, Beat Bobby Flay and The Today Show, and Real Housewives of New York among many other places, Pamela’s also writes a blog Flirting with Flavors.
About: Pamela Morgan
Lifestyle and Entertaining Expert Pamela Morgan is the founder and CEO of Pamela Morgan Lifestyle, her brand that features delicious, lively and engaging cooking, entertaining and travel content across a multitude of channels.
Since the year 2000, Morgan has been at the forefront of creating luxury experiential events and social media and video content, sharing the intimate and connecting language of food and its ability to season and nurture our emotions. Her monthly blog, Flirting with Flavors, her YouTube channel with over 350K views, her newsletter, ebooks, recipes and her cabaret show continue to delight and inform.
For over twenty years Pamela Morgan’s Flirting with Flavors, a special events and culinary company serving both New York City and the Hamptons, has planned and produced the event experience for non-profit charity galas, private gatherings and exclusive events. Morgan is known for her one-of-a-kind private and cooking parties, and special events for loyal clientele and their distinguished guests. Flirting With Flavors is dedicated to entertaining, cooking and creating experiences that inspire.
I: @pamelamorganlifestyle | F: FlirtingWithFlavors | T: @PamFlavors | Y: @Flirtingwithflavors
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram