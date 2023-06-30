Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Builder’s Trials for Calhoun (WMSL 759)

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced today the successful completion of builder’s sea trials for the U.S. Coast Guard‘s newest national security cutter, Calhoun (WMSL 759). The ship successfully tested propulsion and auxiliary equipment, as well as various ship systems.



“Every successful sea trial is a major accomplishment for our shipbuilders, and the NSC team has worked hard to ensure the Coast Guard receives another highly capable and advanced cutter for the fleet,” Ingalls Shipbuilding NSC Program Manager Amanda Whitaker said. “Our team will continue to prepare NSC 10 for the next set of trials and ensure that this ship will be ready to undertake the most challenging Coast Guard missions.”

For over two decades, Ingalls Shipbuilding has served as the sole designer and provider of the Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutter. The flagship of the Coast Guard fleet, national security cutters are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO manned and unmanned aircraft. National security cutters have proven to be ideal platforms for drug interdiction, global illegal fishing, disaster relief and defense support operations.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/ingalls-shipbuilding-builders-trials-calhoun-wmsl-759/.

NSC 10 is named to honor Charles L. Calhoun, the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. Calhoun served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a torpedoman second class. He enlisted in the Coast Guard that same year and held varying positions of leadership over the course of his career.

Ingalls has delivered nine Legend-class national security cutters to the Coast Guard further enabling their important missions around the globe.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

228-355-5663

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c15adcf-2343-4a7b-8c8b-ab9d7cb7c641