MacCheesy’s Celebrates America with Limited Time 4th of July Shake
The red, white, and blue ’Merica Shake is available through July 5 at MacCheesy’s Joplin and Springfield locationsJOPLIN, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While MacCheesy’s is known best for serving up delicious and inventive mac and cheese dishes, the growing Joplin-based mac and cheese franchise is also a favorite for its fun and tasty desserts and shakes. And just in time for the 4th of July holiday, the team at MacCheesy’s is spinning up its 'Merica Shake to celebrate America's birthday in delectable style.
The patriotic concoction starts with a frosting-coated rim rolled in red, white, and blue sprinkles. A generous drizzle of strawberry syrup inside the glass adds a fun and colorful summer kick before it's filled with a tasty traditional vanilla shake. Whip cream and red, white, and blue sprinkles top off the 'Merica Shake, and it’s finished with the quintessential treat of summer dropped in--a Bomb Pop.
“Nothing hits the spot better and satisfies your sweet tooth on a hot July day than our ’Merica Shake,” said Sherif A. Magd, owner and founder of MacCheesy's. “We regularly challenge our team to come up with creative food, beverage, and sweet treat ideas, and they always deliver. We’re excited to celebrate America with you in a way true to the MacCheesy’s brand—fun, inventive, and just plain tasty.”
The family-friendly mac and cheese restaurant also features mouth-watering varieties of creative and tasty mac and cheese dishes, including Traditional, Buffalo Chicken, Taco, and Burnt Ends, making the local favorite a must-add to any family fun day.
The ’Merica Shake is available now through July 5 at MacCheesy’s Joplin and Springfield locations.
To learn more about MacCheesy’s, visit maccheesys.com and follow them on Instagram.
Kelly S Westeen
Eclat Virtual
kellyw@iameclat.com