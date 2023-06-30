2nd Annual Global Lyme Alliance Charity Golf Tournament raises $215,000 for Tick-Borne Disease Research and Awareness
The 2nd Annual Global Lyme Alliance Charity Golf Tournament took place at the Greenwich Country Club with Jimmy Walker Golf Professional and former PGA Champion
The 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Greenwich Country Club proved to be a huge success, raising a remarkable $215,000 for GLA.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd Annual Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Charity Golf Tournament took place at the Greenwich Country Club, Greenwich, CT. The event's Honorary Event Chair was Jimmy Walker, Golf Professional and former PGA Champion. Jimmy and his wife Erin Walker (a Board Member of the Global Lyme Alliance) are strong supporters in the battle against Lyme disease, with both Jimmy and Erin having battled Lyme disease personally.
The event included lunch, an 18 hole round of golf, dinner, a live auction and an awards ceremony. During the dinner the GLA’s CEO, Laura MacNeill expressed her gratitude towards all the participants and contributors who helped make the event a phenomenal success. Jimmy’s powerful story of resilience and determination to overcome Lyme disease deeply moved everyone in the room, inspiring a shared commitment towards GLA’s mission to eradicate tick-borne illnesses.
The 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Greenwich Country Club proved to be a huge success, raising a remarkable $215,000 for GLA. This invaluable contribution will help support the GLA’s mission to find a cure for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient voice. The highlight of the evening was a live auction with an unbeatable opportunity to play a round of golf with Jimmy Walker at a course of the winners choosing- a once-in-a-lifetime experience that had attendees buzzing with excitement.
A big thank you goes out to GLA's Vice Chair, Charles Balducci, for leading the charge in making this event a tremendous success!
Thanks to Golf Event Committee members: Charles Balducci, Golf Chair, Jimmy Walker, Honorary Event Chair, Dean Allen, Rose Anastasio, Chris Corrinet, Nancy Del Genio, Jack Franke, Brett Hickey, Brett and Mark Kristoff, Dana and Malcolm McAvity and Erin Walker.
Special thanks to the following individuals and businesses for their incredible support of this year’s tournament: Charles Balducci and the Snyder Balducci Group at Merrill Lynch, Chris Corrinet/CBRE, Nancy Del Genio, The Franke Family, Brett Hickey/Star Mountain Capital, The Kristoff Family and The McAvity Family, Connecticut Tick Control, Tick Box Technology Corp., RX Sugar, Omni-Biotic, Ranger Ready Repellents, and Insect Shield.
There is an urgent need for greater awareness, better testing, and treatment options to support the millions living with this devastating illness worldwide. Research supported by Global Lyme Alliance provides answers to these complex problems while spreading awareness and helping patients. GLA's mission to cure Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient voice. GLA extends heartfelt gratitude to all the participants for their unwavering support towards our mission to eradicate tick-borne illnesses. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to millions of lives affected by this debilitating disease.
About Global Lyme Alliance
Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) is the leading nonprofit dedicated to curing Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient voice. GLA has gained national prominence for funding some of the most urgent and promising research in the field of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. We support patients around the globe through our patient support programs and those needing information about tick-borne diseases.
To learn more about GLA’s unrivaled focus on the science of Lyme, visit their website at www.GLA.org.
