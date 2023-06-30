Alberta Pharmacy Association Challenges Proposed Ban on Aesthetic Injections by Pharmacists in Alberta
RXA opposes ACP's proposed aesthetic injection ban, calls for clearer regulations and robust training for pharmacists
I am pleased to see such a strong response from RXA which acknowledges the significant number of pharmacists have adapted and invested in a career in cosmetic injections and aesthetic medicine”EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pharmacy Association of Alberta (RXA) has issued a comprehensive 30-page response to the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP)'s DRAFT Standards of Practice for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians including the proposed ban on pharmacists administering aesthetic injections. This development comes as crucial support for the Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacy Association's efforts to oppose the prohibition.
— Dr. Alhallak
In its detailed response, RXA questioned the vague language of the ACP's draft Standards of Practice and suggested alternative approaches that would ensure both patient safety and continuity of care.
Key arguments included:
4.3.2: The RXA called for clarification on the intention behind this proposal, expressing concerns about ambiguity. Instead of enforcing a total restriction, RXA suggests the establishment of clear competence criteria, knowledge, and skills required for pharmacists to administer these injections safely and effectively.
The Association posits that many pharmacists have undergone competency learning and training to provide these services confidently. If a pharmacist can demonstrate their skills and knowledge according to ACP criteria, they argue, they should be allowed to continue administering aesthetic injections.
The RXA further criticized the proposal for potentially leading to a transfer of care to less qualified individuals, contrasting this with other healthcare professionals' freedoms, such as dentists, who are permitted to perform Botox injections for aesthetic reasons.
7.7.3 a) i): In keeping with the person-centered standards, RXA advocated for considering the positive impacts on mental health derived from improving body image via aesthetic injections.
The Association queried the distinction between "health" treatments and those labeled "aesthetic," calling the total restriction on aesthetic injections "unreasonable." RXA urged the College to define the competencies needed for pharmacists to provide aesthetic services safely.
This response from RXA is critical to the ongoing debate around pharmacists' roles in providing aesthetic services. It emphasizes the necessity of clear regulations, sufficient training, and competence as a way to ensure both patient safety and the broadening of pharmacy practice in Alberta.
Dr. Kamal Alhallak, the president of the Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacist Association, expressed his thoughts on the matter: "I am pleased to see such a strong response from RXA. It's heartening to see that our vision, that acknowledges the significant number of pharmacists in Alberta who have adapted and invested in a career in cosmetic injections and aesthetic medicine, is shared."
He continued, "I recall in June 2019, when I sent a letter to ACP, urging them to recognize and regulate the pharmacists' role in cosmetic medicine within the SPPPT. Today, I extend that request further. I implore the ACP registrar to initiate a dialogue with CPSA, CARNA, and Alberta Health. Our aim should be to standardize and regulate the medical spa industry in the best interests of patient safety and service continuity."
Background
A brewing controversy in the Alberta healthcare industry has garnered significant attention as the Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacy Association have opposed a proposed ban on pharmacists administering aesthetic injections.
On May 12, the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP) circulated an email among its members stating, "The Council of the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP) has approved DRAFT Standards of Practice for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians (SPPPT), for the purpose of conducting a 60-day consultation with regulated members and interested parties." However, it has been pointed out that the proposed ban on aesthetic injections by pharmacists was subtly embedded within the 50-page document, which raised concerns about transparency and full disclosure.
In response, the Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacy Association initiated a petition opposing the ban, which has already collected close to 700 signatures. This signifies the strength of opposition among stakeholders to the proposed change in the Standards of Practice.
Communication Office
Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacist Assocation
+1 587-520-2835
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn