The Harmonic Egg®: First-of-it’s-Kind Energy Healing Therapy Technology Now in Madison at The Holistic Healing Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Opt-out of the hustle and bustle for a quick peaceful getaway inside of The Harmonic Egg®, an energy healing resonance chamber that transforms your body from the inside out from a state of “fight or flight” to “rest & digest”. Clients are instantly transported into a state of deep relaxation and their cells are revitalized with the power of the bioresonance frequencies, harmonic sounds, and soothing lights, all custom tailored to help them get the most out of their Egg Session. After their 50 minute Egg Session, clients emerge feeling refreshed, revitalized, and with a new sense of inner peace that resonances throughout their whole body.
The Harmonic Egg® is an innovative energy-healing resonance chamber designed to help individuals restore their body, mind, and spirit using the power of light, color, sound, frequency, and vibration. Located in the heart of Madison, WI, The Harmonic Egg® unites the science of BioResonance with the ancient wisdom of Sacred Geometry to transform the healing experience.
The Harmonic Egg® works at the cellular level to clear and release stored physical/emotional pain and trauma, removing energy blockages within the body. There are currently over 145 locations around the world and The Harmonic Egg® has been featured on Gaia, ABC Localish, LA Talk Radio, The Luke Storey Lifestyle Podcast, The Eden Magazine, and more!
"We are honored to witness and be a part of each and every client's healing journey," says Andrea & Nick the Co-Owners of The Holistic Healing Center | Harmonic Egg Madison. "We are always blown away by what some of our clients experience after their Egg Sessions. Most clients typically see more profound results after 3-5 sessions. For those with more chronic conditions, we recommend 10-session protocols to help accelerate their body's healing process."
The Holistic Healing Center | Harmonic Egg Madison is committed to providing solutions and relief for individuals struggling with chronic health issues, and offering a transformative experience for those looking to deepen their spirituality and improve their general well-being.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the website at www.HarmonicEggMadison.com
Nick Demyanovich
Nick Demyanovich
The Holistic Healing Center | Harmonic Egg Madison
