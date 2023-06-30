Redwood Living, Inc. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio

/EIN News/ -- Independence, Ohio, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., has been named a Top Workplace by Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

In partnership with Energage, a culture technology firm specializing in employee engagement and workplace improvement research, the program aims to offer data to engage employees, showcase standout culture and attract and maintain top talent at organizations in Cleveland and surrounding communities.

This year, 214 companies, nonprofits, schools and other employers in large, mid-size and small categories were recognized. Workplaces were evaluated based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey.

“Redwood’s continued success is fueled by the expertise, enthusiasm and dedication of our Redwood Ambassadors,” said Steve Kimmelman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Redwood. “In turn, Redwood sees a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to invest back into our team, creating an optimal work environment that leads to personal and professional fulfillment. Seeing that commitment reflected in an award like this is an honor and a credit to the culture we’ve created and continue to foster.”

Since 1991, Redwood team members have rallied behind the company’s mission to reinvent the traditional apartment rental experience. Employees span the Midwest and Carolinas, developing and managing the company’s growing portfolio of 15,000+ single-story apartment homes. In Cleveland, Redwood employs approximately 145 employees at the company’s corporate headquarters and 83 employees at its neighborhoods across the Northeast Ohio region.

Every year, Redwood continues to evolve its programs aimed at employee education, appreciation, and recognition. The company regularly solicits feedback to help enhance the employee experience. Some recent additions to Redwood’s growing list of programs and benefits include expanded opportunities to volunteer and give back, established hybrid work arrangements for eligible employees, ongoing education and communication efforts focused around diversity, equity and inclusion topics, as well as access to exclusive savings on a variety of products and services via The Redwood Perks Program.

Redwood offers a range of opportunities for many skill sets and all career stages. Click here to learn more about current openings.

####

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In 2023, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

Attachments

Marketing Redwood Living Marketing@byRedwood.com