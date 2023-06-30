Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market Is Expected to Reach $811.5 Billion by 2032 | Technological Advancements

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific wealth management market generated $247.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $811.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Free Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16260

Rise in demand for wealth management products & services, emergence of FinTech, and increase in demand for alternative investments drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market. However, lack of pricing transparency and competitive fees and varied & conflicting regulations across different jurisdictions restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, technological advancements and untapped potential of emerging economies present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market based on business model, channel, provider, end user, and region.

Based on business model, the human advisory segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the robo advisory segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on channel, the business-to-business (B2B) segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, Australia contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-fifth of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, the Vietnam region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the Asia-Pacific wealth management market trends are provided in the report.

The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Asia-Pacific wealth management market.

The quantitative analysis of the Asia-Pacific wealth management market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16260

Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Business Model

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid Advisory

By Channel

Business-to-business (B2B)

Direct-to-customer (D2C)

By Provider

FinTech Advisors

Banks

Traditional Wealth Managers

Others

By End-user Type

Retail

High net worth individuals (HNIS)

By Country

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/08b3c776e6ea251c3714d16bdc6fbf29

By Key Market Players

Bank of America Corporation

BNP Paribas

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Citigroup Inc.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Baer Group

Morgan Stanley

UBS

More Reports:

Decentralized Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/decentralized-insurance-market-A74837

Gift Cards Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gift-cards-market

Banking Credit Analytics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/banking-credit-analytics-market-A10394

Digital Lending Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-lending-market-A74670

Payroll Outsourcing Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/payroll-outsourcing-market-A31433

Syndicated Loans Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/syndicated-loans-market-A31434

Gadget Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gadget-insurance-market-A11629

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.