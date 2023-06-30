Yakima man sentenced to more than three years in prison in fourth attempted child rape conviction by Attorney General’s Office

Attorney General’s Office charged six individuals nabbed in “Net Nanny” operation in Yakima targeting individuals seeking to rape children

YAKIMA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a Yakima County Superior Court judge sentenced a Yakima man to 40 months in prison following his guilty plea for charges related to felony conspiracy to commit child molestation in the first degree.

Kendrick Yallup-Littlebull, a 24-year-old Yakima man, pleaded guilty on May 10 to one count of conspiracy to commit child molestation in the first degree. When released from prison, Yallup-Littlebull must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

“We have held a fourth individual accountable for preying on children,” Ferguson said. “The work of law enforcement across the state to protect children is vital. I appreciate the partnership with the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County to investigate these important cases and bring accountability.”

Case background

The prosecution of Yallup-Littlebull was one of six cases the Attorney General’s Office is handling from a November 2019 “Net Nanny” operation in Yakima. State, local and federal law enforcement officers conducted the operation, which the Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force coordinated and led. Detectives posed online as minors available for sex, or, alternatively, as individuals offering minors for sex. They arrested 16 men intent on having sex with children when the men arrived at pre-arranged meeting locations.

The Attorney General’s Office does not have authority to initiate criminal investigations, unless it receives and accepts a referral from a county prosecutor or the governor. The Attorney General’s Office accepted referrals from Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic in these six cases.

On Nov. 16, 2019, as detailed in Yallup-Littlebull’s declaration of probable cause, Yallup-Littlebull responded to an ad by an undercover task force detective posted on an online classified website. The detective used an identity as a mother of two girls, ages 11 and 13, and advertised that she was “looking for a man to help me with my close fam.”

Yallup-Littlebull sent an email introducing himself and the detective responded that she wanted something “real taboo” with the girls. Yallup-Littlebull indicated he was interested and began texting with the detective. He texted that he wanted to have sex with the girls, and walked over to an address provided by the undercover detective. Yallup-Littlebull arrived just after 1 a.m. the next morning and law enforcement officers arrested him.

Previous sentencings

In June 2022, Yakima judges sentenced an Ellensburg man to nearly six years and a Nampa, Idaho man to nearly five years in prison.

In February, Richie Robertson, a 24-year-old Yakima man, pleaded guilty to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He was released with 185 days served and will register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Two trials remain scheduled

Trials are scheduled to begin in the coming months against:

Hayden A. Erlandson, 26, from Yakima. Prosecutors charged him with felony attempted second-degree child rape and felony communication with a minor for immoral purposes. His trial is scheduled to begin in the coming months.

Veniamin N. Gaidaichuk, 31, from Everett. Prosecutors charged him with felony attempted second-degree child rape and felony communication with a minor for immoral purposes. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 3.

The charges against Erlandson and Gaidaichuk are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The standard sentencing range for attempted first- or second-degree child rape for a person with no criminal history is five to 7.5 years, with a maximum penalty of life in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000. Communication with a minor for immoral purposes has a maximum sentence of no more than five years and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Assistant Attorneys General Kyle Wood, Theo Smith, and Nick Kiewik are handling the cases for the Attorney General’s Office.

The Rules of Professional Conduct govern what a prosecutor in a criminal case may say publicly before trial. As the prosecutor in this criminal matter, the Attorney General’s Office and its representatives are prohibited from making public statements beyond the narrow scope allowed by the Rules of Professional Conduct. The office will make every effort to be transparent with the public, while upholding its responsibilities as a criminal prosecutor.

