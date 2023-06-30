USGrants.org tracks over $12.6 million in funding for Health and Safety Services in the US
USGrants.org tracks over $12.6 million in funding for Health and Safety Services in the US
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 30 funding programs totaling more than $12.68 million dollars allocated to Health and Safety services, organizations and facilities in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
Rural Health and Safety Education
Funding Number: USDA NIFA RHSE 003744
Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Funding Amount: $200,000
Rural Health and Safety Education Competitive Grants Program
Funding Number: USDA CSREES RHSE 002255
Agency: CSREES
Funding Amount: $350,000
STATE BASED OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY SURVEILLANCE (U60)
Funding Number: PAR 09 184
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $670,000
Mine Health and Safety Grants
Funding Number: MSHA 2019 1
Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
National Center on Health, Behavioral Health, and Safety
Funding Number: HHS 2020 ACF OHS HC 1829
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families - OHS
Funding Amount: $7,582,500
Hazardous Materials Worker Health and Safety Training (U45)
Funding Number: RFA ES 09 004
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Environmental Health and Safety of Nanotechnology
Funding Number: PD 12 1179
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Rural Health and Safety Education Competitive Grants Program
Funding Number: USDA NIFA RHSE 003441
Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Funding Amount: $300,000
Mine Health and Safety Grants
Funding Number: MSHA 2021 1
Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Mine Health and Safety Grants
Funding Number: 326631
Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Alliance for Innovation on Maternal HealthImproving Maternal Health and Safety
Funding Number: HRSA 14 134
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Mine Health and Safety Grants
Funding Number: MSHA2017 1
Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Mine Health and Safety Grants
Funding Number: MSHA2015 1
Agency: Mine Safety and Health Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Mine Health and Safety Grants
Funding Number: MSHA 2020 1
Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
MINE HEALTH AND SAFETY STATE GRANTS
Funding Number: MSHA 2023 1
Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration
Funding Amount: $800,000
Mine Health and Safety Grants
Funding Number: MSHA 2022 1
Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Environmental Health and Safety of Nanotechnology
Funding Number: PD 10 1179
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Hazardous Materials Worker Health and Safety Training (U45) Administrative Supplements for Hurricane Sandy Response and Recovery (Admin Supp)
Funding Number: RFA ES 13 008
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $400,000
RURAL HEALTH AND SAFETY EDUCATION COMPETITIVE GRANTS PROGRAM
Funding Number: USDA NIFA RHSE 003076
Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Funding Amount: $350,000
Environmental Health and Safety of Nanotechnology
Funding Number: PD 13 1179
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
FY 2011 IAFF Redmond Symposium on the Occupational Health and Safety Hazards of the Fire Service
Funding Number: DHS 11 USFA 105 000 01
Agency: Department of Homeland Security FEMA
Funding Amount: $50,000
Public Health and Safety Assessment
Funding Number: R15AS00045
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation
Funding Amount: $300,000
Mine Health and Safety Grants
Funding Number: MSHA2014 1
Agency: Mine Safety and Health Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Chemical Safety for Sustainability Environmental Health and Safety of Engineered Nanomaterials (C2)
Funding Number: EPA 2015 STAR C2
Agency: Environmental Protection Agency
Funding Amount: $132,000
Rural Health and Safety Education
Funding Number: USDA NIFA RHSE 005057
Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Funding Amount: $350,000
The Small Business Administrator manages grants for businesses: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/grants
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/health-and-safety-services
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
Aaron Lee
USGrants.org
+1 844-682-8284
email us here