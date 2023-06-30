USGrants.org tracks over $12.6 million in funding for Health and Safety Services in the US

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 30 funding programs totaling more than $12.68 million dollars allocated to Health and Safety services, organizations and facilities in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Rural Health and Safety Education

Funding Number: USDA NIFA RHSE 003744

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $200,000

Rural Health and Safety Education Competitive Grants Program

Funding Number: USDA CSREES RHSE 002255

Agency: CSREES

Funding Amount: $350,000

STATE BASED OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY SURVEILLANCE (U60)

Funding Number: PAR 09 184

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $670,000

Mine Health and Safety Grants

Funding Number: MSHA 2019 1

Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

National Center on Health, Behavioral Health, and Safety

Funding Number: HHS 2020 ACF OHS HC 1829

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families - OHS

Funding Amount: $7,582,500

Hazardous Materials Worker Health and Safety Training (U45)

Funding Number: RFA ES 09 004

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Environmental Health and Safety of Nanotechnology

Funding Number: PD 12 1179

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Rural Health and Safety Education Competitive Grants Program

Funding Number: USDA NIFA RHSE 003441

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $300,000

Mine Health and Safety Grants

Funding Number: MSHA 2021 1

Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Mine Health and Safety Grants

Funding Number: 326631

Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Alliance for Innovation on Maternal HealthImproving Maternal Health and Safety

Funding Number: HRSA 14 134

Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Mine Health and Safety Grants

Funding Number: MSHA2017 1

Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Mine Health and Safety Grants

Funding Number: MSHA2015 1

Agency: Mine Safety and Health Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Mine Health and Safety Grants

Funding Number: MSHA 2020 1

Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

MINE HEALTH AND SAFETY STATE GRANTS

Funding Number: MSHA 2023 1

Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration

Funding Amount: $800,000

Mine Health and Safety Grants

Funding Number: MSHA 2022 1

Agency: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Environmental Health and Safety of Nanotechnology

Funding Number: PD 10 1179

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Hazardous Materials Worker Health and Safety Training (U45) Administrative Supplements for Hurricane Sandy Response and Recovery (Admin Supp)

Funding Number: RFA ES 13 008

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $400,000

RURAL HEALTH AND SAFETY EDUCATION COMPETITIVE GRANTS PROGRAM

Funding Number: USDA NIFA RHSE 003076

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $350,000

Environmental Health and Safety of Nanotechnology

Funding Number: PD 13 1179

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

FY 2011 IAFF Redmond Symposium on the Occupational Health and Safety Hazards of the Fire Service

Funding Number: DHS 11 USFA 105 000 01

Agency: Department of Homeland Security FEMA

Funding Amount: $50,000

Public Health and Safety Assessment

Funding Number: R15AS00045

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation

Funding Amount: $300,000

Mine Health and Safety Grants

Funding Number: MSHA2014 1

Agency: Mine Safety and Health Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Chemical Safety for Sustainability Environmental Health and Safety of Engineered Nanomaterials (C2)

Funding Number: EPA 2015 STAR C2

Agency: Environmental Protection Agency

Funding Amount: $132,000

Rural Health and Safety Education

Funding Number: USDA NIFA RHSE 005057

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $350,000

The Small Business Administrator manages grants for businesses: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/grants

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/health-and-safety-services

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.