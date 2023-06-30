Attorney General Hilgers’ Statement Regarding Nebraska v. Biden

Today is an important day for our country as the Supreme Court’s ruling has stopped the Biden Administration’s breathtaking attempt to grab power. Today’s decision, issued just days before we celebrate our independence on the Fourth of July, is a timely reminder that the President is no king. He must work with, and not around, Congress. The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the separation of powers principle that has been in place since our country’s founding, and one which has helped preserve freedom for nearly 250 years. And as a result of today’s decision, taxpayers have been saved nearly $500 billion.

The question of student loan burden is now back to where it belongs—Congress. Our elected federal representatives are closest to the people, have the power of the purse, and are entrusted with the responsibility of tackling difficult policy issues.

I promised Nebraska voters that I would remain vigilant against the federal government’s attempts to grab power, and I will continue to do so in the weeks and months to come.

Finally, we are grateful to our sister states—Missouri, Iowa, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Kansas—for joining in this suit to defend a founding principle of our country and an important bulwark for freedom.