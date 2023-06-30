Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: New share capital registered

/EIN News/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Norsk Hydro ASA ("Hydro") on May 10, 2023 regarding inter alia the resolution by the annual general meeting of a share capital reduction by cancellation of own shares and by redemption and cancellation of shares held by the Norwegian state. The share capital reduction has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises: Share capital: 2,241,247,065.858. Total number of shares: 2,041,208,621. Nominal value of each share: NOK 1.098.


Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Euronext Rule Book part II.


