Vietnamese PM asks for ILO support in labour code, social security reforms

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday meet Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the first visit of ILO leader since Việt Nam joined the organisation in 1992, PM Chính expressed his appreciation for the support the ILO has provided over the years, especially in assistance with the research and drafting of the country's first Labour Code in 1994, as well as subsequent revisions in 2012 and 2019.

In addition, the technical support provided by the ILO in implementing projects on occupational safety, social insurance, labour relations, child labour reduction and gender equality has been very effective and played an important role in Việt Nam's social development process.

Regarding Việt Nam's situation, PM Chính stated that the country is building and developing based on three pillars: socialist rule of law state, democratic socialist orientation, and market-oriented socialist direction.

Việt Nam is also building an independent and self-reliant economy that is actively integrating deeply, efficiently, and comprehensively into the international community.

In this process, Việt Nam places people at the centre, making them the subject, goal, motivation, and resource of the development, he said, adding that Việt Nam does not trade progress, social justice, and the environment for mere economic growth.

Việt Nam is committed to innovation towards balancing and harmonising economic and social development, increasing labour productivity, expanding and strengthening the social security system, reforming the labour market system and labour law, and ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of workers, PM Chính told the guest.

Việt Nam has a relatively large labour market with 52.3 million workers, and the quality of employees is getting better, the economy basically ensures sufficient employment for workers.

Việt Nam has made significant progress in labour and trade union issues, with the legal system on labour and social security being continuously improved and the management of the labour market being increasingly effective.

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo expressed his pleasure to meet with PM Chính, admired and congratulated Việt Nam on its impressive development, including achievements that seemed impossible, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ILO leader said that ILO and the United Nations consider Việt Nam as a model of effort and development for other countries to learn from.

He hoped and believed that Việt Nam would continue to develop to have more resources to spend on social security.

Informing PM Chính of his successful meetings with the Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung and the Chairman of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour Nguyễn Đình Khang, Director-General Houngbo expressed his commitment to continuing to support Việt Nam in all labour and employment-related issues.

He also suggested that Việt Nam actively participate in ILO initiatives related to labour and employment, and expressed his desire to cooperate with Việt Nam to implement ILO and UN initiatives on Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions, especially by combining the advantages of both sides to promote balanced development in terms of economy, society, and environment.

Thanking and agreeing with the views of the ILO Director-General, PM Chính said that as a member of the ILO, Việt Nam has participated in and fulfilled its tasks well, fully implementing the international commitments that Việt Nam has joined, and continuing to study and approve international labour standards.

PM Chính stated that global issues must have a global and people-centred approach, especially ensuring fairness and justice.

Affirming Việt Nam's support for ILO and UN initiatives, PM Chính suggested that ILO continue to support Việt Nam in improving the legal system on labour, thoroughly reforming the social insurance system and wage policy to develop harmonious, stable, and progressive labour relations.

He also asked ILO to continue to implement technical assistance projects for Việt Nam in the context of the world's rapid changes in science, technology, and increasing non-traditional challenges. — VNS