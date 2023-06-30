Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Lake Shore MHC and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Lake Shore MHC, Dunkirk, New York, and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc., Dunkirk, New York

Written Agreement dated June 28, 2023

