STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON CONTINUING POGO-RELATED CRIMES

I am utterly appalled and deeply saddened by the distressing video that shows a Filipino-Chinese individual enduring unimaginable pain and begging for help after reportedly being kidnapped and tortured by some individuals associated with POGO.

This act of cruelty and disregard for human life is absolutely abhorrent and must be met with the full force of the law. Again, this highlights the need to immediately end all POGO operations in the country, as POGOs present an alarming threat to the country's peace and order.

Ang video na inilabas ay isa na namang ebidensya na patuloy at walang habas ang mga krimen na kinapapalooban ng mga nasa industriya ng POGO. Maliwanag pa sa sikat ng araw na laganap at lalo pang tumataas ang bilang ng mga krimen na kinasasangkutan nila. We cannot tolerate such acts of violence within our society anymore.