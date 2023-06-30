Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,086 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on continuing POGO-related crimes

PHILIPPINES, June 30 - Press Release
June 30, 2023

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON CONTINUING POGO-RELATED CRIMES

I am utterly appalled and deeply saddened by the distressing video that shows a Filipino-Chinese individual enduring unimaginable pain and begging for help after reportedly being kidnapped and tortured by some individuals associated with POGO.

This act of cruelty and disregard for human life is absolutely abhorrent and must be met with the full force of the law. Again, this highlights the need to immediately end all POGO operations in the country, as POGOs present an alarming threat to the country's peace and order.

Ang video na inilabas ay isa na namang ebidensya na patuloy at walang habas ang mga krimen na kinapapalooban ng mga nasa industriya ng POGO. Maliwanag pa sa sikat ng araw na laganap at lalo pang tumataas ang bilang ng mga krimen na kinasasangkutan nila. We cannot tolerate such acts of violence within our society anymore.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on continuing POGO-related crimes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more