Un-plasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Forecast till 2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global un-plasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) market size was USD 48.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by increasing consumer spending on new commercial and residential developments and renovations. The growing demand for energy-efficient, impact-resistant residential infrastructure is likely to drive manufacturers to develop new product materials. The steady expansion of this business is fueled by growing consumer awareness of the benefits of PVC products, rapid urbanization, high migration rates of the working class to urban areas, rising personal incomes, and increasing housing construction. I'm here.

For example, the central government's initiative to build affordable housing for all by 2022, and the development of several smart cities across the country, will be delayed by many additional factors such as the shortage of residential units in the country. , is expected to increase in the medium term. There are approximately 18 million vacant homes in India. Reinforced and recycled uPVC material has many other commercial uses such as impact resistance, salt resistance, UV protection, acoustic insulation, and recyclability. PVC requires less energy to manufacture than standard PVC because it does not require additional additives during manufacturing. A significant number of housing units are required to meet this housing demand. The market offers tremendous opportunities for uPVC door and window acceptance and revenue growth.

Companies profiled in the market report include Fenesta, Arrow Chemical Group Corp, Koemmerling, Braskem, Finolex Industries Ltd, B.K. Inovyn, LG Chem, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Kem One, and Ercros S.A.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Based on application, the UPVC market is segmented into residential and commercial segments. The housing sector accounted for the largest share of sales in 2021. The construction sector makes heavy use of PVC, an easy-to-clean material. High quality his PVC windows and doors are thermally efficient. The result is less heat loss in winter and less heat gain in summer. The material features high chemical resistance and is available in a wide range of colors and surface treatments. Besides suitability for all climatic conditions, here are some other advantages of PVC doors and windows: Superior window coatings are provided by uPVC windows and doors. This will remove all unwanted noise. The frame further contributes to a quiet atmosphere, especially if the house is built in a densely populated area subject to various disturbances. Lead and other toxic substances are not present in uPVC windows and doors. It is a sustainable alternative to wooden windows, which are susceptible to damage from moisture and inclement weather.

• On February 13, 2019, according to NCL VEKA, a 50:50 joint venture between city-based NCL Group and German PVC manufacturer, in Muchara, in the Medak district outside Hyderabad, the nation's largest PVC profile extrusion line has been activated. Profile VEKA AG. Investment amount is US$ 61 million. Covering 16.8 hectares and with a building area of 1200 square feet, the factory was officially opened with 18 extrusion lines capable of producing 24,000 tons of window profiles per year, or windows for 3 million homes.

• For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Un-plasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) market based on Application Outlook, End-use Outlook, Regional Outlook:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Residential

• Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

