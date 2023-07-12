New Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge Opens in California’s San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
Time Spent in San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Just Got Sweeter for Eligible Air Canada TravelersCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Canada’s first Maple Leaf Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is officially open. The airline’s 28th lounge worldwide and third in the U.S. gives Bay Area customers a way to enjoy Air Canada’s award-winning product and glowing-hearted hospitality before boarding their flight.
The new Maple Leaf Lounge at SFO is a modern and exclusive respite for those travelling through the busy international hub. The 165-seat, 8168 square ft. airport retreat features the airline’s first-ever outdoor terrace with sweeping aircraft and runway views, together with a range of premium amenities, food, beverages, and much more.
Taking inspiration from the warmth and beauty of modern Canada, the Lounge also pays homage to San Francisco through its design and decor, as well as the food and beverage selections on offer. Unique seafood, including the iconic San Francisco fish stew, cioppino, will be available, alongside Californian and Canadian wines, and local craft beers. The Lounge also features a collection of multidisciplinary art from local San Francisco and Canadian artists.
The new Lounge is Air Canada’s latest investment in ongoing improvements to its suite of Maple Leaf Lounges in North America, further expanding its global network of lounges, and elevating the airport experience for customers travelling from California to Canada or through to Europe, Asia and Australia via three of the airline’s main hubs: Toronto Pearson, Montreal Trudeau, Vancouver International Airports.
