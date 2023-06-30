App Analytics Market to Reach USD 12.83 Billion by 2030 with a 25.1% CAGR

Reports And Data

The global app analytics market size was USD 1.71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.1% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global app analytics market reached USD 1.71 billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for smartphones and smart devices, as well as the growing sales of Android and iOS devices, which are major factors contributing to the revenue growth.

App analytics plays a crucial role in marketing strategies that aim to generate long-term outcomes by focusing on user acquisition and retention through continuous enhancement and improvement of user experience. It also helps in monitoring key metrics such as Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) and high user retention rates, which are essential for the growth and success of businesses. By integrating app analytics, marketers can work on important marketing metrics like Click-Through Rate (CTR), returning visitor metrics, customer attrition, and bounce rate. This enables them to retain loyal customers, optimize mobile and website applications, and achieve steady growth and improved Return On Investment (ROI).

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2020, there were approximately 8.27 billion mobile cellular subscriptions worldwide. App analytics tools are becoming more sophisticated with advanced machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) models. These tools go beyond simply presenting data and incorporate data analytics modeling and dashboarding to provide valuable insights. Companies like Google are working to redefine mobile analytics through their Firebase platform, which integrates various features such as notifications, attribution, invites, deep links, storage, AdWords, and AdMob to offer comprehensive insights to organizations and consumers. App analytics providers like Google Analytics and Microsoft Clarity have also introduced app analytics assistants for business executives, enabling them to discover interesting insights without the need for extensive data mining.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the end uses, the user analytics accounted for the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018. User analytics is used by firms to gain insights of their choices and preferences. The data is captured and further used to strategize offers and products accordingly. This helps firms to retain the existing customers as well as attract new customers.

Ad monitoring and marketing analytics is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 23.1% during the forecast period. Ad monitoring and marketing analytics are used to collect and measure the data to further improve the application performance. The growing popularity of search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media platforms, and other tools will also influence the segment growth.

Among the deployment modes, the cloud accounted for a larger market share of ~61% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 22.2% during the forecast period. The cloud-based technology reduces maintenance costs as it deploys less hardware and outsourced or shared IT staff. Since cloud computing uses fewer physical resources, there are less hardware to maintain. With an outsourced cloud, the organization may save costs regarding storage, server, network, and virtualization experts.

North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018. The region has successfully adapted analytics tools and technologies and is still investing highly in these technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and more. The region is equipped with high broadband access as well as has already moved on to providing high speed internet. Moreover, the presence of several players in the market also boosts the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Adobe Inc., Appsee, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Countly, CleverTap, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Char Software, Inc., Mixpanel, Amazon Inc., and Oracle Corporation

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Mobile App Analytics

Web App Analytics

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Revenue Analytics

App Performance Analytics

User Analytics

Others

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

