Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market to Reach USD 5.37 Billion by 2032 with a Strong CAGR of 6%

The global healthcare adhesive tapes market was USD 3.18 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.37 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 6%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market was valued at USD 3.18 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.37 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for adhesive tapes in various medical applications, including wound care management, surgical procedures, and fixation of medical devices. Healthcare adhesive tapes play a crucial role in securing dressings, catheters, and infusion or drainage devices, and are available in different lengths and widths to cater to diverse bandaging requirements.

The utilization of these tapes is rising due to several factors, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer that necessitate long-term wound care management, a growing aging population, and a rise in the number of surgeries performed worldwide.

Moreover, the demand for cost-effective wound care products has led to the development of new adhesive tapes that offer enhanced adhesion, breathability, and water resistance. Consequently, manufacturers are investing significantly in research and development (R&D) to create innovative adhesive tapes with superior qualities that meet the requirements of various medical applications.

• The global healthcare adhesive tapes market can be categorized into different product types based on their composition and material. These include fabric tapes, paper tapes, plastic tapes, silicone tapes, and others. Each type of tape has its own unique characteristics and applications within the healthcare industry.

• Fabric tapes are widely used in medical settings and offer excellent breathability and flexibility. They are commonly used for surgical procedures, wound dressing, securement, and various other applications.

• Paper tapes are another popular choice, known for their gentle adhesion and hypoallergenic properties. They are often used for securing dressings, particularly on sensitive skin areas, and are suitable for wound dressing and other applications that require a gentle touch.

• Plastic tapes are highly versatile and offer excellent durability and water resistance. They are commonly used for surgical applications, wound dressing, and securement of medical devices.

• Silicone tapes are known for their non-stick properties and gentle removal from the skin. They are often used for delicate procedures and sensitive skin applications, such as wound dressing and securement.

• Apart from these main categories, there are also other types of adhesive tapes available in the market, each catering to specific healthcare needs and requirements.

• In terms of application, healthcare adhesive tapes find extensive use in surgical procedures, where they are used for securing incisions, providing support, and facilitating wound closure. These tapes are also widely employed in wound dressing applications, ensuring proper adherence of dressings and maintaining a sterile environment for optimal healing.

• Moreover, healthcare adhesive tapes play a crucial role in securement, where they are used to fix medical devices, such as catheters and infusion or drainage devices, in place. This helps prevent accidental displacement and ensures the proper functioning of these devices.

• In addition to the aforementioned applications, healthcare adhesive tapes have various other uses in the medical field, including immobilization of joints, support for sports injuries, and in the field of dentistry, among others. The versatility and wide range of applications make healthcare adhesive tapes an essential component of the medical industry.

Strategic development:

• Scapa Healthcare, in response to the increasing demand for medical adhesive solutions, announced in 2021 its plans for expanding manufacturing capabilities in Asia. The company recently inaugurated a new facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This facility will focus on the production of medical-grade adhesive films and tapes specifically designed for applications in wound care, ostomy care, and other medical fields.

• In 2021, Medtronic plc and Tandem Diabetes Care joined forces to develop an innovative infusion set for insulin pumps. This collaboration aims to leverage proprietary adhesive technology to enhance the performance of the infusion set. The newly designed adhesive technology offers improved adhesion, flexibility, and durability, reducing the risk of pump dislodgement and ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

• 3M Company introduced a new silicone adhesive tape for wound care applications in 2020. This tape has been specifically engineered to provide a gentle and secure adhesion to the skin. Moreover, it offers superior breathability and moisture management, ensuring optimal conditions for wound healing.

• Avery Dennison Corporation made an acquisition in 2020, acquiring the medical business of Vancive Medical Technologies. Vancive Medical Technologies is a prominent manufacturer of medical adhesive tapes and films. This strategic move by Avery Dennison aims to expand their product portfolio in the healthcare market and strengthen their presence in the global medical adhesive tapes market.

• Nitto Denko Corporation introduced a new medical-grade adhesive tape for wearable medical devices in 2020. This tape is designed to provide strong adhesion to the skin while maintaining wearer comfort. Additionally, it offers easy removal without causing discomfort or skin irritation.

Competitive Landscape:

The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous players, both large and small, who contribute to the majority of market revenue. To remain competitive in this fragmented market, major players are employing various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, as well as the development, testing, and introduction of more advanced products.

Some notable companies included in the global healthcare adhesive tapes market report are 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Scapa Healthcare, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Tesa SE, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, and Paul Hartmann AG.

