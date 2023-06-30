Nord Security joins the United Nations Global Compact

Company continues to embrace impact driven culture

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , home to NordVPN , NordLayer , NordPass , and NordLocker , has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) community to formalize its commitment to being an active partner when it comes to solving global challenges and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

“As we continue to grow, we seek to bring even more value to our users, communities we work in, and the stakeholders of the sustainable, open, and secure internet. This move was a natural step that also reflects our mission to build a radically better internet and positively impact people, communities, and the environment," says Nord Security co-founder Eimantas Sabaliauskas.

Blueprint for a more sustainable future



Companies that commit to the UNGC support the 10 principles related to protecting human rights, upholding ethical labor conditions, protecting the environment, and combating corruption.

Nord Security shares the view that achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals set out in the UN Global Compact are the blueprint for a better and more sustainable future. By joining the UNGC Nord Security not only leverages the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact to build its corporate responsibility strategy but will demonstrate its dedication through concrete actions which will be outlined in their Communication on Progress report.



“As innovators of the cybersecurity space, we understand the significant role we have in driving positive change and being a responsible corporate citizen. We are proud to join the UN Global Compact, reaffirming our dedication to building a better future for everyone," says Nord Security co-founder Eimantas Sabaliauskas.

Impacting society at large



Last year, Nord Security’s products put significant effort into cooperating with NGOs and organizations fighting for human rights. In 2022, Nord Security donated more than 2,100 accounts to individuals and organizations that operate under intrusive censorship or surveillance. The company also helped several civil society organizations, dealing with issues ranging from gender equality to global education.

