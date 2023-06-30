Probe Gold Provides Update on Quebec Wildfire Situation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROBE GOLD INC. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Quebec provincial government has lifted the work ban in the area of the Company’s Novador project. The ban had been in place since the beginning of June this year. Specifically, on June 4, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resource and Forests in Quebec implemented restrictions on accessing forests in Crown lands and closed forestry roads due to public safety concerns arising from the wildfires in Northern Quebec. Drilling on the Novador project will resume next week after an-18-day halt in drilling activities. For the Detour project the work ban is still in effect. We will announce the beginning of a helicopter supported drilling program when are able to access the property.



The Company does not expect the wildfires to have an impact on its 2023 programs. The drilling at Novador is ahead of schedule and we will be resuming shortly. The Detour project will experience a short term delay in the start of drill program; however, the program will be completed in the fall. The Company will monitor the situation and keep investors updated.

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company was formed as a result of the $526M sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.