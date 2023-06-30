Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Expected to Reach USD 8.07 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 22.5%

Reports And Data

The global viral vector and plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) manufacturing market expected to reach USD 8.07 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Viral Vector and Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Manufacturing Market has witnessed significant growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. In 2022, the market size was estimated to be USD 1.3 Billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 8.07 Billion by 2032, with a robust revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5% throughout the forecast period.

The market's expansion is primarily attributed to various factors. Firstly, the prevalence of chronic diseases has surged, necessitating the development of advanced therapeutic solutions. Gene therapy, which holds immense potential in addressing uncommon genetic disorders, malignancies, and infectious diseases, has garnered increasing attention. To implement gene therapy effectively, the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA is crucial for delivering therapeutic genes to the targeted cells. As a result, the demand for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing has witnessed a significant surge, driving the growth of market revenues.

Furthermore, the continuous advancements in genetic engineering technologies have propelled the market forward. These advancements have enabled researchers and scientists to explore new possibilities in gene therapy and develop innovative treatment approaches. The growing understanding of genetic mechanisms and the ability to manipulate genes have opened doors to potential breakthroughs in various therapeutic areas.

In summary, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is experiencing remarkable growth driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for gene therapy, and advancements in genetic engineering technologies. The market's expansion is anticipated to continue at a considerable pace, providing opportunities for companies operating in this sector.

Segments Covered in the Report

The market for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing is segmented based on type outlook and application outlook. In terms of type, the market is categorized into viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Viral vectors are commonly used in gene therapy to deliver therapeutic genes to target cells, while plasmid DNA plays a crucial role in various applications of genetic engineering.

When considering the application outlook, the market is further divided into gene therapy, vaccines, cell therapy, and others. Gene therapy involves the introduction of genetic material into cells to treat genetic disorders and other diseases. Vaccines are developed using viral vectors and plasmid DNA to stimulate the immune system and provide immunity against specific diseases. Cell therapy utilizes genetic engineering techniques to modify and manipulate cells for therapeutic purposes.

In terms of regional scope, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, countries such as the United States and Canada are significant contributors to the market due to their advanced healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key market players. Europe, including countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, also holds a substantial market share, driven by increasing research and development activities in genetic therapies.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market, with countries like China, India, and Japan emerging as key players. The region's large patient population, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about gene therapy contribute to market expansion.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also experiencing notable growth in this market. Countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are witnessing increased adoption of advanced genetic therapies and are expected to contribute to the market's growth.

Strategic development:

Strategic developments have shaped the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing landscape, with key players making significant moves in recent years. In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific made an announcement regarding its acquisition of Henogen S.A., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Gosselies, Belgium. Henogen S.A. specializes in biopharmaceuticals and vaccines manufacturing services, including viral vectors and plasmid DNA.

Lonza Group AG, in 2020, unveiled its expansion plans for viral vector manufacturing capabilities. This expansion involved the establishment of a new facility in Visp, Switzerland. The purpose of the facility is to cater to the production of viral vectors specifically for gene and cell therapy applications, bolstering Lonza's overall manufacturing capabilities.

Brammer Bio, a Thermo Fisher Scientific company, also made noteworthy strides in 2020 by expanding its viral vector manufacturing facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This expansion added 50,000 square feet of manufacturing space, significantly increasing the company's capacity to produce viral vectors for gene therapy applications.

In 2019, Wuxi AppTec made an acquisition announcement, acquiring Ardena, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with expertise in plasmid DNA and viral vector production for gene therapy applications. This strategic move further enhanced Wuxi AppTec's capabilities in the field.

Merck KGaA, in 2019, made an acquisition of Versum Materials, a reputable supplier based in the United States. Versum Materials specializes in providing specialty chemicals and gases utilized in the manufacturing processes of semiconductor and display technologies, including plasmid DNA.

These strategic developments reflect the industry's focus on expanding manufacturing capacities, acquiring specialized expertise, and strengthening capabilities in viral vector and plasmid DNA production. Such moves are aimed at meeting the increasing demand for advanced genetic therapies and positioning these companies at the forefront of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Wuxi AppTec, Brammer Bio, Cobra Biologics, Oxford BioMedica, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, AGC Biologics, and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult are among the prominent players in the competitive landscape of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading player in the market, offering a comprehensive range of products and services in the field of life sciences. The company's acquisition of Henogen S.A. has further strengthened its position in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing segment.

Lonza Group AG is known for its expertise in contract development and manufacturing services, including viral vector production. The expansion of its viral vector manufacturing capabilities in Switzerland has solidified its position in the market, catering to the growing demand for gene and cell therapy applications.

Merck KGaA's acquisition of Versum Materials demonstrates its commitment to expanding its portfolio and capabilities in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals and gases, including plasmid DNA.

Wuxi AppTec's acquisition of Ardena has allowed the company to enhance its offerings in plasmid DNA and viral vector production, strengthening its position in the gene therapy market.

Brammer Bio's expansion of its viral vector manufacturing facility in Massachusetts has increased its production capacity, enabling the company to meet the growing demand for viral vectors in gene therapy applications.

Other notable players in the market include Cobra Biologics, Oxford BioMedica, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, AGC Biologics, and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult. These companies contribute to the competitive landscape by providing specialized manufacturing services and expertise in viral vector and plasmid DNA production.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is characterized by the presence of established players offering a wide range of products and services, driving innovation and meeting the increasing demand for advanced genetic therapies.

In conclusion, the global Viral Vector and Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Manufacturing Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.